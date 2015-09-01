About this Course

10,095 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Identity and Access Management（IAM）について学習して IAM でリソースを管理する。

  • Google Cloud のさまざまなデータ ストレージ サービスを確認し、そのサービスの一部を実装する。

  • Google Cloud リソースに対する請求を管理、確認する。

  • Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートを使用して Google Cloud リソースをモニタリングする。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

はじめに

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

ストレージとデータベースのサービス

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

リソース管理

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder