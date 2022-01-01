About this Specialization

2020 年 6 月 12 日より、専門講座の名称が「Architecting from Google Cloud Platform」から「Architecting with Google Compute Engine」に変わりました。 この専門講座では、Google Cloud Platform が提供する包括的で柔軟性の高いインフラストラクチャとプラットフォーム サービスの概要を学習します。講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、ネットワーク、システム、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントを含む、ソリューションの各要素について学習し、演習を行います。このコースでは、実践的なソリューションの実装も取り上げており、セキュリティを維持しながらネットワークを相互接続する方法や、顧客指定の暗号鍵、セキュリティとアクセス管理、割り当てと課金、リソース モニタリングなどについて学習します。 対象者： ● クラウド ソリューション アーキテクト、DevOps エンジニア ● Google Cloud Platform を使用して新しいソリューションを作成する、または既存のシステム、アプリケーション環境、インフラストラクチャを Google Cloud Platform と統合するデベロッパー。 >>>この専門分野に登録することにより、Qwiklabs の利用規約に同意したとみなされます。詳しくは こちらをご覧ください。https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版

Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 日本語版

Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services 日本語版

Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版

