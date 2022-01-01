- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
- Virtual Machine
- Network Architecture
- Load Balancing
- Virtual Private Network (VPN)
- Autoscaling
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 日本語版 Specialization
クラウド アーキテクチャのキャリアをスタートしましょう。. ビジネス目標達成に貢献できるソリューションを設計、開発、管理。
What you will learn
Google Cloud について学習し、Google Cloud Console と Cloud Shell の操作方法を習得する。
VPC ネットワークやその他のネットワーク オブジェクトを作成する。
仮想マシンを理解する
Compute Engine を使用して仮想マシンを作成する。
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
この専門講座には、Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントでは、講義動画で学んだスキルを実際に使って、体験することができます。また、これらのプロジェクトには、Qwiklabs 内で使用され、構成される Google Cloud Platform プロダクトなどのトピックも組み込まれています。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を使用し、実際にはどの様に使用されるか体験し、今後の実務で役立てて下さい。
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版
このコースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）の操作に必要な重要な概念と用語について説明していきます。Google Cloud Platform で使用できる Google App Engine、Google Compute Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine、Google Cloud Storage、Google Cloud SQL、BigQuery などのさまざまなコンピューティング サービスとストレージ サービスについて説明し、それぞれを比較します。さらに、Google Cloud Resource Manager のリソース階層や Google Cloud Identity and Access Management といった、リソースとポリシーを管理するための重要なツールについても説明します。ハンズオンラボでは、GCP を操作するための基本的なスキルを習得します。
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud で提供される包括的かつ柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォームのサービスについて、Compute Engine を中心に紹介します。受講者は、動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの各要素について学習し、実際のデプロイを演習します。これらの要素には、ネットワークや仮想マシン、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントが含まれます。Console と Cloud Shell を使用して Google Cloud を運用する方法についても学習します。また、クラウド アーキテクトの役割、インフラストラクチャ設計の方法、Virtual Private Cloud（VPC）を使用した仮想ネットワークの構成、プロジェクト、ネットワーク、サブネットワーク、IP アドレス、ルート、ファイアウォール ルールについても学習します。
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud で提供される包括的かつ柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォームのサービスについて、Compute Engine を中心に紹介します。受講者は、動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してソリューションの各要素について学習し、演習を行います。これらの要素には、ネットワーク、システム、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントが含まれます。また、実践的なソリューションの実装も取り上げ、顧客指定の暗号鍵、セキュリティとアクセス管理、割り当てと課金、リソース モニタリングなどについても学習します。
Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud が提供する包括的で柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォーム サービスについて紹介します。動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの要素について学び、実際にデプロイしてみます。これにはセキュリティを維持しながらネットワークを相互接続する方法や、ロード バランシング、自動スケーリング、インフラストラクチャの自動化、マネージド サービスも含まれます。
