Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect Professional Certificate 日本語版 Professional Certificate
クラウド アーキテクチャでのキャリア前進
What you will learn
認定資格試験の各セクションを確認しながら、最もハイレベルなコンセプトについて説明するため、習得済みの内容とともに、さらに学ぶ必要のあるスキルや分野を受験者に示します。
試験の準備方法に関する情報、ヒント、アドバイスを得られます。ケーススタディ分析やソリューション提案方法を練習し、思考力を鍛えます。
元々ある技術スキルを目標の役職で実際に役立つスキルに磨き上げます。
Cloud Architect になるのをサポートします。
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
このプロフェッショナル認定資格取得に向けたプログラムには、Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したさまざまなハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、講義動画で学習したスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。この応用学習プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs 内で使用され、構成された Google Cloud Platform プロダクトなどのトピックが組み込まれています。モジュール全体において説明されている概念を使用して、実践的な経験を積むことができます。
認定資格の受験には、コマンドライン、Linux オペレーティング システム、システム運用に精通していること、および 3 年以上の業界経験を持つことが推奨されています
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版
このコースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）の操作に必要な重要な概念と用語について説明していきます。Google Cloud Platform で使用できる Google App Engine、Google Compute Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine、Google Cloud Storage、Google Cloud SQL、BigQuery などのさまざまなコンピューティング サービスとストレージ サービスについて説明し、それぞれを比較します。さらに、Google Cloud Resource Manager のリソース階層や Google Cloud Identity and Access Management といった、リソースとポリシーを管理するための重要なツールについても説明します。ハンズオンラボでは、GCP を操作するための基本的なスキルを習得します。
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud で提供される包括的かつ柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォームのサービスについて、Compute Engine を中心に紹介します。受講者は、動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの各要素について学習し、実際のデプロイを演習します。これらの要素には、ネットワークや仮想マシン、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントが含まれます。Console と Cloud Shell を使用して Google Cloud を運用する方法についても学習します。また、クラウド アーキテクトの役割、インフラストラクチャ設計の方法、Virtual Private Cloud（VPC）を使用した仮想ネットワークの構成、プロジェクト、ネットワーク、サブネットワーク、IP アドレス、ルート、ファイアウォール ルールについても学習します。
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud で提供される包括的かつ柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォームのサービスについて、Compute Engine を中心に紹介します。受講者は、動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してソリューションの各要素について学習し、演習を行います。これらの要素には、ネットワーク、システム、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントが含まれます。また、実践的なソリューションの実装も取り上げ、顧客指定の暗号鍵、セキュリティとアクセス管理、割り当てと課金、リソース モニタリングなどについても学習します。
Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 日本語版
このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud が提供する包括的で柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォーム サービスについて紹介します。動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの要素について学び、実際にデプロイしてみます。これにはセキュリティを維持しながらネットワークを相互接続する方法や、ロード バランシング、自動スケーリング、インフラストラクチャの自動化、マネージド サービスも含まれます。
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
