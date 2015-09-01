About this Course

4,357 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • ネットワークを相互接続するさまざまな方法について確認し、インフラストラクチャを Google Cloud に接続できるようにする。

  • Google Cloud のロード バランシングと自動スケーリングのサービスについて学ぶ。

  • インフラストラクチャ自動化サービスについて学び、Google Cloud インフラストラクチャ サービスのデプロイを自動化できるようにする。

  • Google Cloud のマネージド サービスを確認する。

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Virtual Private Network (VPN)
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Autoscaling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Module 0: はじめに

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 1: ネットワークの相互接続

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 2: 負荷分散と自動スケーリング

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 3: インフラストラクチャの自動化

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder