このオンデマンド速習コースでは、Google Cloud で提供される包括的かつ柔軟なインフラストラクチャとプラットフォームのサービスについて、Compute Engine を中心に紹介します。受講者は、動画講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通してさまざまなソリューションの各要素について学習し、実際のデプロイを演習します。これらの要素には、ネットワークや仮想マシン、アプリケーション サービスなどのインフラストラクチャ コンポーネントが含まれます。Console と Cloud Shell を使用して Google Cloud を運用する方法についても学習します。また、クラウド アーキテクトの役割、インフラストラクチャ設計の方法、Virtual Private Cloud（VPC）を使用した仮想ネットワークの構成、プロジェクト、ネットワーク、サブネットワーク、IP アドレス、ルート、ファイアウォール ルールについても学習します。
About this Course
What you will learn
Google Cloud について学習し、Google Cloud Console と Cloud Shell の操作方法を習得する。
VPC ネットワークやその他のネットワーク オブジェクトを作成する。
仮想マシンを理解する
Compute Engine を使用して仮想マシンを作成する。
Skills you will gain
- Google Compute Engine
- Virtual Machine
- Network Architecture
- Google Cloud Platform
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: 概要
コースの概要。
Module 1:
Google Cloud の概要
Module 2: 仮想ネットワーク
VPC ネットワークやその他のネットワーク オブジェクトを作成します
Module 3: 仮想マシン
Compute Engine を使用して仮想マシンを作成します
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.