About this Course

11,152 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud について学習し、Google Cloud Console と Cloud Shell の操作方法を習得する。

  • VPC ネットワークやその他のネットワーク オブジェクトを作成する。

  • 仮想マシンを理解する

  • Compute Engine を使用して仮想マシンを作成する。

Skills you will gain

  • Google Compute Engine
  • Virtual Machine
  • Network Architecture
  • Google Cloud Platform
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Module 0: 概要

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 1:

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 2: 仮想ネットワーク

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 3: 仮想マシン

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder