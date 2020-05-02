About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Google IT Automation with Python
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use Python external libraries to create and modify documents, images, and messages

  • Understand and use Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to interact with web services

  • Understand and use data serialization to send messages between running programs

  • Build a solution using the skills you have learned

Skills you will gain

  • Serialization
  • Building a Solution
  • Creating and Translating Media Files
  • Interacting with Web Services
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Manipulating Images

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Interacting with Web Services

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Automatic Output Generation

Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Putting It All Together

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AUTOMATING REAL-WORLD TASKS WITH PYTHON

About the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Google IT Automation with Python

Frequently Asked Questions

