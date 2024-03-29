Microsoft
Introduction to GitHub Copilot
Introduction to GitHub Copilot

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

At the end of this course, you should be able to work confidently with GitHub Copilot to accelerate your coding endeavors, using prompt engineering to generate relevant code suggestions on real projects, navigate AI outputs, and integrate them into their projects.

1 video2 readings

In this lesson, you'll have your coding environment set up and Copilot ready to be your AI coding partner. We'll walk you through installing Visual Studio Code (VSCode) for Mac, setting up the GitHub Copilot extension, and generating your first code suggestions. Imagine writing entire functions or classes with just a few prompts – that's the power of Copilot.

5 videos2 readings1 assignment

In this lesson, you'll learn the "4S Method" for creating powerful prompts that guide Copilot toward the best solutions. We'll explore how to refine suggestions, analyze output for accuracy, and optimize your prompts for the best results. Hands-on exercises will help you master prompt design and truly harness the power of Copilot in your coding workflow.

3 videos1 assignment

In this lesson, we will bring the previous lessons' concepts into a full-fledged, practical project. This will consolidate your understanding and demonstrate how GitHub Copilot can streamline real-world coding tasks.

3 videos2 readings2 assignments

