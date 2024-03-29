Introduction to GitHub Copilot

Join our course led by Gabe Leon de Mattos, a seasoned developer and leader. You will learn how to use GitHub Copilot.
This course is for developers who want to be more productive with GitHub Copilot. You'll learn how to use GitHub Copilot in real projects. The course is hands-on and lasts 90 minutes. You'll set up Copilot, write better prompts, and work Copilot into your coding routine. By the end of the course, you will be able to: - Work confidently with GitHub Copilot to accelerate your coding endeavors - Use prompt engineering to generate relevant code suggestions on real projects - Navigate AI outputs, and integrate them into your projects. You will finish the course with the skills to write better code faster. This will give you more time to solve difficult problems. To succeed in this course, it's recommended to have basic Python knowledge and be familiar with Visual Studio Code (VSCode).