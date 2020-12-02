Introduction to Github and Visual Studio Code
Maneuver through Github.
Create a repository on Github.
Write code in VIsual Studio Code then add, commit, and push code from VScode to GIthub.
Welcome to this guided project. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to “use GIthub to provide hosting for software development and Visual Studio to host code locally on your electronic device.” I know it seems like a lot by the end of the project will develop a better understanding of Github and Visual Studio Code. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
VSCode
Html
local hosting
Github
Web Hosting Service (HS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Create a Github Profile
Create a Repository on Github
Connect Github to Github desktop to clone a repository
Clone repository to a visual studio code
Write and launch code in the browser, save to Github
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JAFeb 17, 2021
Good for setting up a new user (creates a real account).
by ASApr 11, 2021
Great for Beginners. Intuitive and graspable. Not for moderately experienced, let alone professionals.
by AADec 2, 2020
Amazing explanation of the basics of using Github & Visual Studio Code.
by AMApr 27, 2022
Introduction to Github and Visual Studio Code good to learn
