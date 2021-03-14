AA
Dec 2, 2020
Amazing explanation of the basics of using Github & Visual Studio Code.
JA
Feb 17, 2021
Good for setting up a new user (creates a real account).
By Gary C•
Mar 13, 2021
I was excited about this 'guided project'. The Instructor enunciates well and speaks at a reasonable pace. And Coursera's Rhyme learning environment works very well. Unfortunately, that's the end of the good things about this course. While I realize that a 1-2 hour course cannot cover many topics, nor go into too much depth on any topic, this Introduction does not go into enough detail on any topic to be useful. A substantial amount of time is spent simply telling us the names of some of the features of Github and VS Code while providing little or no explanation about what those features actually do. I think perhaps trying to introduce both Github and VS Code is too much for 1-2 hours. I think perhaps that learners might be better served if there was two separate projects -- 'Introduction to Github' and 'Introduction to VS Code' -- that were each 1-2 hours. (I am sorry if this review comes across as overly negative but I would do a disservice to my fellow learners if I did not give an honest review.)
By Enver•
Dec 3, 2020
By Jonathan A•
Feb 18, 2021
By Detlef H•
Dec 17, 2020
Give rough overview, never the less some errors not called about and how to add an branch etc..
By Elham•
Dec 10, 2021
Not very useful.
By Tina L C•
May 13, 2021
Excellent Course for Beginners. Let's Code!!
By Harish c•
Feb 19, 2022
Very good course for begineres
By PEYYALA R K•
Oct 18, 2021
good learning platform
By Amol C P•
Apr 12, 2021
Great Course
By 221810301035 P S R•
Sep 10, 2021
good course
By Aymen A S•
Apr 12, 2021
Great for Beginners. Intuitive and graspable. Not for moderately experienced, let alone professionals.
By AAYUSHI M•
Apr 28, 2022
Introduction to Github and Visual Studio Code good to learn
By RUCHITHA S K•
Sep 4, 2021
It was good working on this project
By Antonio C C•
May 20, 2021
Good
By Peter S•
Jan 21, 2022
Requires Github Desktop. Please include the use of Github Desktop in description.
By Somnath C•
Sep 25, 2021
ok
By Nicholas B•
Dec 15, 2021
The instructor did not provide a thorough description of what git really is, nor github, or how it interacts with VS Code. Most importantly the instructor didn't cover WHY any particular task was being done, or how any particular step fits in a workflow. She simply shows what options are present under each menu in the applications (again, without saying WHY you'd be looking for anything there.) A simple, real world example would suffice, e.g. "Suppose you're working on a software or coding project with someone else. Here's how you would share your code with them, and here's how you'd share your code updates". But nothing of this sort was introduced. Save your money and read the docs.