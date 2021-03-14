Chevron Left
4.3
stars
72 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this guided project. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to “use GIthub to provide hosting for software development and Visual Studio to host code locally on your electronic device.” I know it seems like a lot by the end of the project will develop a better understanding of Github and Visual Studio Code. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AA

Dec 2, 2020

Amazing explanation of the basics of using Github & Visual Studio Code.

JA

Feb 17, 2021

Good for setting up a new user (creates a real account).

By Gary C

Mar 13, 2021

I was excited about this 'guided project'. The Instructor enunciates well and speaks at a reasonable pace. And Coursera's Rhyme learning environment works very well. Unfortunately, that's the end of the good things about this course. While I realize that a 1-2 hour course cannot cover many topics, nor go into too much depth on any topic, this Introduction does not go into enough detail on any topic to be useful. A substantial amount of time is spent simply telling us the names of some of the features of Github and VS Code while providing little or no explanation about what those features actually do. I think perhaps trying to introduce both Github and VS Code is too much for 1-2 hours. I think perhaps that learners might be better served if there was two separate projects -- 'Introduction to Github' and 'Introduction to VS Code' -- that were each 1-2 hours. (I am sorry if this review comes across as overly negative but I would do a disservice to my fellow learners if I did not give an honest review.)

By Enver

Dec 3, 2020

Amazing explanation of the basics of using Github & Visual Studio Code.

By Jonathan A

Feb 18, 2021

Good for setting up a new user (creates a real account).

By Detlef H

Dec 17, 2020

Give rough overview, never the less some errors not called about and how to add an branch etc..

By Elham

Dec 10, 2021

Not very useful.

By Tina L C

May 13, 2021

Excellent Course for Beginners. Let's Code!!

By Harish c

Feb 19, 2022

Very good course for begineres

By PEYYALA R K

Oct 18, 2021

good learning platform

By Amol C P

Apr 12, 2021

Great Course

By 221810301035 P S R

Sep 10, 2021

good course

By Aymen A S

Apr 12, 2021

Great for Beginners. Intuitive and graspable. Not for moderately experienced, let alone professionals.

By AAYUSHI M

Apr 28, 2022

Introduction to Github and Visual Studio Code good to learn

By RUCHITHA S K

Sep 4, 2021

It was good working on this project

By Antonio C C

May 20, 2021

Good

By Peter S

Jan 21, 2022

R​equires Github Desktop. Please include the use of Github Desktop in description.

By Somnath C

Sep 25, 2021

ok

By Nicholas B

Dec 15, 2021

The instructor did not provide a thorough description of what git really is, nor github, or how it interacts with VS Code. Most importantly the instructor didn't cover WHY any particular task was being done, or how any particular step fits in a workflow. She simply shows what options are present under each menu in the applications (again, without saying WHY you'd be looking for anything there.) A simple, real world example would suffice, e.g. "Suppose you're working on a software or coding project with someone else. Here's how you would share your code with them, and here's how you'd share your code updates". But nothing of this sort was introduced. Save your money and read the docs.

