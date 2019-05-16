MT
Oct 14, 2020
This course has been very helpful in learning about managing a brand and their products. It has given me free insights on techniques and strategies on how to become a better brand and product manager.
SR
Sep 7, 2018
A very good course for those who are new or looking to refresh their knowledge of brand management. All the concepts are explained well, and provide a solid foundation for building up in this field.
By PK•
May 16, 2019
Excellent course - good overview, full of live examples & key messages. The course delivers what it is meant to and provides a good understanding with key take-aways. Prof. Luis Rodriguez delivered the course in an interesting & creative way by exploring fnac and interacting with customers. I am happy that I enrolled for this course. I would have rated 5 star, except for one feedback that most of the content in "Reading" sections is dated to around 2012-2014. It would have been better if that content is latest, even though the principles covered are relevant.
By Ricardo O•
Feb 10, 2016
Positive: Approach to the topics is solid, readings are very valuable.
Negative: Some videos in week 3 and 4 have audio issues. Course should had a template with the course objectives, learning outcomes and grading scheme. 4 out of 6 quizzes didn't allow to see which questions were right or wrong. Social media resources such as a linkedin group for the specialization would add value. But the most negative aspect was not having the slides. A lot of the topics covered were presented very fast and not having the slides to review the materials made my experience in learning very frustrating. I note that also the course Critical Perspectives on Management had the same problems with the quizzes and also did not provide slides. what was somewhat frustrating also. Also, if IE is making an effort to become more relevant in this online space, it should allocate human resources to monitor and interact in the discussion forums. In my opinion there are a lot of opportunities to improve the student experience. What I found somewhat because being this a series of courses in marketing, a lot of these issues had to been fixed/addressed before the course started...
Nonetheless my critics - which I expect to be considered as constructive critics, it is important to thank IE and Coursera for continuing providing online courses.
I wish you luck.
Ricardo J. Oliveira
By Andrijana H•
Mar 30, 2020
As a beginner, I found this basic theory relevant to hear about. However, since there are no slides and the teacher goes through a lot of text pretty fast, it became necessary to make a lot of notes to be able to go back to that theory to learn it properly. There are no practical assignments that would teach us how to apply these concepts.
By jaeminshim•
Jan 5, 2019
It is a short course but it contains a lot of basic knowledge of marketing and very good examples to help the students to understand.
By Deuel C E•
Aug 18, 2019
This MOOC on Brand and Product Management is a great springboard in building and developing your brand. I have appreciated the work experience that I have gained as a Brand Development Supervisor through the concepts and theories discussed by Prof. Baptista. I like it how he uses real-life examples, so it is easier to relate the concepts to different business landscapes.
By Мосеев К К•
Dec 14, 2018
I am pretty sure it will be helpful for people with different types of knowledge in this field. If you are a professional you might find some good ideas here, if you are a newcomer in this area, you might acquire so much information
By Samaa B•
Jun 20, 2020
I really loved it, it's fruitful, I firstly thought I would get bored and that it would be heavy, but It's really amazing and I already got info from it that I'll be implementing in my real life.
By Vardaan g•
May 11, 2019
Its a detailed bundle of knowledge crafted perfectly of a beginner that is inclined to Brand Management and Product Management. The unique ways in which it is taught is exemplary and the case studies shared gives a pragmatic view of the current markets. Great course and a must for people having a proclivity towards marketing and branding
By Paula S•
Mar 15, 2020
The course is amazing! The professor is very awsome and makes the concepts in a way very easy to understand, althought I never had a Marketing class before. All the examples he gives help to turn the lecture even more easier, because we can notice the concepts in brands we see everyday.
By Nader M A•
Mar 6, 2019
Extensive branding course, that cover main branding subjects and putting them all in an applicable context to prepare u for the immediate implementation shaping the base of branding manager mindset and knowledge. Great course !
By Salil R•
Sep 8, 2018
A very good course for those who are new or looking to refresh their knowledge of brand management. All the concepts are explained well, and provide a solid foundation for building up in this field.
By Jeannette M•
Aug 14, 2016
Very enjoyable, easily translatable to real world scenarios and completely relevant and focused. It was a joy to learn and I had a lot to implement after successful completion of this course
By Juan E M M•
Sep 23, 2020
The Course certainly demands constant full attention and note taking, but the relevance of the information and models exposed to illustrate the theory behind Product and Brand management makes it worth taking (especially if you have a new business idea in mind!).
By Anthony J D•
Jun 8, 2020
This is an Excellent and a very detailed Course on Brand and Product Management.
It teaches you the concepts in a step by step and structured way.
The journey begins by looking at products and their Life cycle and how they should be developed.
In the next module you understand at developing a compelling brand for your products.
Then Brand architecture, Naming and how to communicate the offering.
You also learn how to build the brand portfolio to maximize its value and support growth, translating your brand into compelling customer experience.
And lastly understanding on how to equip and engage employees to deliver the brand promise and the challenges that can bring.
Thanks.
By Srinivasa V•
Apr 26, 2020
Being part of the core product design team, the learning on Brand and Product Management was a pleasant experience, which provided a deep insight starting from Product Strategy and management, The process of building brand equity, its impact on employee motivation, leverage of the corporate brand, insight of brand portfolios and its typical management as well as its impact on customer touchpoint and establishment of brand architecture were clearly illustrated with practical examples. This learning has resulted in a complete change of thought process, aligned to the customer perspective.
By Shu Q L•
Jul 18, 2016
Great teaching and comprehensive, clear presentation of concepts related to the topic. I have acquired a deeper understanding of brand and product management theories, models, frameworks and concepts at a higher (more macro) and more strategic level that is very applicable to the real world. The professor is very engaging and I like his use of real-life examples (through his work experiences, etc) to make the course material very relevant. Hopefully this helps in my headstart in my career switch!
By Ervin J D P•
Sep 2, 2020
Tests/quizzes may sometimes be tricky or hard, but they really make you review the entire module if you don't get it. This course not only has an impact on how to strategize one's marketing efforts, but also how to bring on board and revamp how things are done internally when it comes to your own employees (not just your customers). Its learnings are widely applicable, not just in businesses, but even in organizations that need to develop their branding and impact on our target audience.
By Sampson N O•
Feb 5, 2021
I studied Communications in the university and specialized in Public Relations. Some of the courses were marketing and branding and brand management. Partaking in this particular course has enabled me to further broaden my scope of knowledge on what I've previously studied. Now, I know more and I'm so excited because it will aid me future opportunities - be it employment or further studies.
By Ghazal H•
Feb 8, 2020
This course is an exceptional experience. Thanks to the instructor for the time, patience and enthusiasm. The course has given me a chance to learn about various areas of branding, product positioning, product marketing, strategies for involving customers in new product development and much more. It provides an excellent forum to meet and share ideas with others in my area of study.
By Soyeon S•
Feb 26, 2017
This course helps me to understand better of marketing process. And real examples from the lectures was great help to apply to where I am working for (and made me understand why there are doing such programs such as brand ambassadors, dash boards, etc). I highly recommend this course to my friends who is interested in marketing and wish to listen lectures in off-line too!
By Peter I A•
Jan 7, 2020
One of the best part is the well articulated video lectures from module to module by Prof Luis Rodriguez. Best articles that empowers the whole topics from the top to finish. I’m so enlightened and equipped with better knowledge on brand and business management, why some brand and business fail and how to win and stay relevant with targeted customers always. Thank you.
By Kiran G•
Jun 17, 2021
To Mr. Baptista- OMG you are my favourite teacher yet on Coursera!! Thank you so much for all the knowledge. I loved the enthusiasm, the presentations and you going on site for the lecture i.e. Fnac!! It made the lecture even more interesting and easy to understand rather than lecturing in front of a green screen. Thank you so much for putting all the hardwork for us.
By Youssef M•
Apr 25, 2022
when i started this course i already had all the basics and some more but still i felt lost like having puzzle pieces without knowing how to use them and this really helped me to figure out how to use it all and it added so much more to me as it had many topics that weren't talked about alot. if you're into marekting and brand management this will really help.
By Bankole J•
Sep 20, 2020
I can't imagine going on to do what I have dreamed to do without this course. Doesn't matter if you are a founder of a startup, in business management, brand management or product management. Going into the field without the tools and skills taught by Professor Luis Rodriguez Baptista in this course would be like flying blind, at night in a hurricane.
By Muhammad A T•
Mar 8, 2016
First of all, i have no words to appreciate Coursera for providing such a big opportunity to study from best business schools, which was not possible for person like me. This course was very comprehensive, have learnt some new and relevant examples, teaching style was also excellent and, provided many new ways to think and practice about brands.