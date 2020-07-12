Brand Marketing and SEO Tools using Wix
242 ratings
10,804 already enrolled
Create a Wix account and website
Design a logo, social media post and video
Manage your website's SEO
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project we are going to design a company brand using Wix’s website builder, branding and marketing tools, and their SEO (search engine optimization) tools. By the end of this project you will feel confident and capable in improving the strength of your company’s brand and your website’s search ability. Wix is a free website building platform that combines professional designs with easy to use editing features. In addition to their website building capabilities, Wix can also help you build your brand through a wide variety of helpful marketing tools included on their platform. Whether you’re designing a logo or business cards, trying to send out fun and informative emails, or trying to create posts for social media, Wix can do it all. Wix even has a number of search engine optimization (SEO) tools which can help you increase your website’s visibility on web search engines. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
There are no prerequisites for this course.
Brand Marketing
Web Marketing
Brand Design
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Wix Account and Website
Create a Company Logo
Create a Social Media Post
Create a Video for Social Media
Manage Your Website's SEO
by MTDec 14, 2020
Comprehensive and clear course. Would have liked for the font / visual component to be lager overall.
by APMay 13, 2021
Miss Abby Saey is a truly wonderful instructor. I learnt so many things about Brand Marketing and SEO tools using Wix. Thank you so much, Ma'am!
by CDJun 17, 2021
The course is easy and straight forward. It is best to learn while doing, the instructions stick in the mind.
by VVJul 12, 2020
It is a good project just to gain an insight to create website and use SEO tools in wix
