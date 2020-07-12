Brand Marketing and SEO Tools using Wix

4.6
stars

242 ratings

44 reviews

Offered By

10,804 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a Wix account and website

Design a logo, social media post and video

Manage your website's SEO

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project we are going to design a company brand using Wix’s website builder, branding and marketing tools, and their SEO (search engine optimization) tools. By the end of this project you will feel confident and capable in improving the strength of your company’s brand and your website’s search ability. Wix is a free website building platform that combines professional designs with easy to use editing features. In addition to their website building capabilities, Wix can also help you build your brand through a wide variety of helpful marketing tools included on their platform. Whether you’re designing a logo or business cards, trying to send out fun and informative emails, or trying to create posts for social media, Wix can do it all. Wix even has a number of search engine optimization (SEO) tools which can help you increase your website’s visibility on web search engines. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

There are no prerequisites for this course.

Skills you will develop

  • Brand Marketing

  • Web Marketing

  • Brand Design

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a Wix Account and Website

  2. Create a Company Logo

  3. Create a Social Media Post

  4. Create a Video for Social Media

  5. Manage Your Website's SEO

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BRAND MARKETING AND SEO TOOLS USING WIX

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder