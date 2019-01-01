Profile

Abby Saey

    Courses

    Use SurveyMonkey to Create a Survey and Analyze Results

    Training and Development with Eduflow

    Remote Employee Onboarding with Eduflow

    Hiring and Onboarding Employees with ClickUp

    Client Booking & Scheduling with Picktime

    Brand Marketing and SEO Tools using Wix

    Marketing Design with Easil

    Intro to Scheduling with When I Work

    Create Training Videos with Powtoon

    Collect and Share Employee Feedback with Officevibe

    Create Online Employee Onboarding Course with Eduflow

    Develop a Company Website with Wix

    Introduction to CRM with HubSpot

    Facilitate Online Discussions with Eduflow

    Performance Reviews with Eduflow

    Create Employee Management System with When I Work

    Teaching with Peer Review Using Eduflow

    Introduction to Project Management with ClickUp

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder