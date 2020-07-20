Chevron Left
In this project we are going to design a company brand using Wix’s website builder, branding and marketing tools, and their SEO (search engine optimization) tools. By the end of this project you will feel confident and capable in improving the strength of your company’s brand and your website’s search ability. Wix is a free website building platform that combines professional designs with easy to use editing features. In addition to their website building capabilities, Wix can also help you build your brand through a wide variety of helpful marketing tools included on their platform. Whether you’re designing a logo or business cards, trying to send out fun and informative emails, or trying to create posts for social media, Wix can do it all. Wix even has a number of search engine optimization (SEO) tools which can help you increase your website’s visibility on web search engines. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

EB

Aug 9, 2020

I recommend this guided project to all of you guys! If you're interested in doing a website or improving your business/company, well, this guided project is suitable for you! Don't miss the chance!

NN

Sep 3, 2020

In my point of view, it was very practical course which was highly needed. Except theories the course has been outstanding along with the instructor who was very craft during entire course.

By Md. A I

Jul 20, 2020

Short, concise but really helpful. Thank you!

By RAVI P

Jun 23, 2021

I have created my own website in 2 hours, Instructions are easy to follow while working on website. Thanks for creating this guided project.

By EKTA A

Nov 28, 2020

I have a different perspective. Wix can also use for creating for own personal brand profile on the Wix website to showcase. How different you are from others while putting your academics, projects, interest, hobby, or sharing your area of interest in a holistic approach. This course will guide you fruitfully in understanding how to market your profile by using SEO tools using Wix.

By Laurie G

Nov 9, 2020

I have been trying to create a website for 3 years. This took less than 2 days (with work, interruptions, etc.)! Best course ever! I am the least technical person and I can literally do everything in this course. It's terrifying for someone like me, but works!

By Fabio A J

Dec 7, 2020

I highly recommend this guided project to all of you! If you're interested in improving your skill in web design for yourself or your business/company, well, this guided project is very much suitable for you! I also commend the instructor's way of teaching.

By Precilla E B

Dec 4, 2020

The instructions and tips provided on the course are very straightforward and easy to follow or I must say that the instructor (Abby) made it easy. She's able to explain it very well to match a beginner's level of understanding.

By Ankit D I

Aug 18, 2020

It was the best course to understand and learn wix tool to create Logo, Social post, social video and SEO for marketing.the instructor was very good and she explained the project in detail. I loved it. Thankyou

By ELSHERE A E B

Aug 10, 2020

By NOMAN

Sep 4, 2020

By Bensen A

Aug 31, 2020

Clear and Crisp explanations. All important points are covered properly. Excellent work by the instructor, Abby. Highly recommend this course and other courses by Abby Saey.

By Evette R

Jan 14, 2021

Abby Saey was a great instructor. A lot of information which was great, but was not enough time if you are a beginner.

By Cass D

Jun 18, 2021

The course is easy and straight forward. It is best to learn while doing, the instructions stick in the mind.

By Marcos A N F

Aug 5, 2020

Very good content. I recommend to those who wants to learn how to use this tool in their companies/projects.

By Deepak R

Dec 7, 2021

The course is easy and short. It explains all the necessary components to build a website on wix.com

By ANANDITA T

Aug 2, 2020

Great opportunity to learn and apply the skills using WIX tools for brand marketing.

By Vincent B

Oct 13, 2021

A lot of great tools to upload a website , with out Knowing code

By SAJIDUL H

Mar 30, 2021

perfect i learned brand marketing & SEO from here

By SYED M W

Jul 21, 2020

outstanding guidance from instructor.

By Rosalyn A S

Nov 4, 2020

Thanks! Really easy to follow.

By Patrick K

Jul 22, 2020

TRES BIEN DANS LA FORMATION

By MD. T I

Oct 12, 2020

Very nice and informative

By Tushar S

Oct 16, 2020

Very interesting course.

By MOHAMMED N A

Sep 22, 2020

it was a good learning

By BARBOZA U

Jul 24, 2020

Great guided project.

By Dipen B

Oct 12, 2020

Very useful course

