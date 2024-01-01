Choose the Hyperparameter Tuning CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Python Programming, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Tensorflow, Human Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning, Deep Learning
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Google Cloud Platform, Human Learning, Machine Learning Software, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning, Cloud Platforms, Artificial Neural Networks, Feature Engineering, Exploratory Data Analysis, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Algorithms, SQL, Cloud API, Apache, Extract, Transform, Load
Databricks
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Human Learning, Python Programming, Applied Machine Learning, Regression, Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Statistical Programming, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Data Visualization, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Extract, Transform, Load
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Statistical Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Python Programming, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Regression, Data Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Statistical Analysis, Deep Learning, Dimensionality Reduction
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Matlab
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Google Cloud Platform, Tensorflow
Skills you'll gain: Microsoft Azure, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Cloud Applications, Data Management, Extract, Transform, Load, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software
