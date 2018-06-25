About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how to improve data quality and perform exploratory data analysis

  • Build and train AutoML Models using Vertex AI and BigQuery ML

  • Optimize and evaluate models using loss functions and performance metrics

  • Create repeatable and scalable training, evaluation, and test datasets

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Bigquery
  • Machine Learning
  • Data Cleansing
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
4 hours to complete

Get to Know Your Data: Improve Data through Exploratory Data Analysis

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Machine Learning in Practice

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Training AutoML Models Using Vertex AI

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

BigQuery Machine Learning: Develop ML Models Where Your Data Lives

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Optimization

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Generalization and Sampling

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Summary

2 hours to complete
4 readings

