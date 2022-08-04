About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • TensorFlow 2.x 및 Keras 머신러닝 모델을 만들고 주요 구성요소 이해하기

  • tf.data 라이브러리를 사용해 데이터 및 대규모 데이터 세트 조작하기

  • Keras Sequential API 및 Functional API를 사용해 단순 모델 및 고급 모델 만들기

  • Vertex AI를 사용해 머신러닝 모델을 대규모로 학습, 배포, 프로덕션화하기

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 minute to complete

Module 0: 과정 소개

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Module 1: TensorFlow 생태계 소개

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 2: 입력 데이터 파이프라인 설계 및 빌드

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Module 3: TensorFlow 및 Keras API로 신경망 빌드

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder