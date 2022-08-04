이 과정에서는 TensorFlow 2.x 입력 데이터 파이프라인 빌드, TensorFlow 2.x 및 Keras를 사용한 ML 모델 빌드, ML 모델의 정확성 개선, 사용 사례 확장을 위한 ML 모델 작성, 전문 ML 모델 작성에 대해 다룹니다.
TensorFlow on Google Cloud - 한국어Google Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
TensorFlow 2.x 및 Keras 머신러닝 모델을 만들고 주요 구성요소 이해하기
tf.data 라이브러리를 사용해 데이터 및 대규모 데이터 세트 조작하기
Keras Sequential API 및 Functional API를 사용해 단순 모델 및 고급 모델 만들기
Vertex AI를 사용해 머신러닝 모델을 대규모로 학습, 배포, 프로덕션화하기
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 minute to complete
Module 0: 과정 소개
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete
Module 1: TensorFlow 생태계 소개
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Module 2: 입력 데이터 파이프라인 설계 및 빌드
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Module 3: TensorFlow 및 Keras API로 신경망 빌드
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.