Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use the Vertex AI Feature Store

  • Describe how to move from raw data to features

  • Perform Feature Engineering in BigQuery ML and Keras

  • Preprocess features using Apache Beam and Cloud DataFlow

    Use tf.Transform

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Module 0: Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Vertex AI Feature Store

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Raw Data to Features

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 3: Feature Engineering

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Preprocessing and Feature Creation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Module 5: Feature Crosses - TensorFlow Playground

26 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 6: Introduction to TensorFlow Transform

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 7: Summary

1 hour to complete
4 readings

