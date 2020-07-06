Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategies for Effective Engagement by University of Colorado Boulder

4.6
stars
30 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Being a successful professional requires creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial thinking, and to continually have a problem-solving mindset. As a systems thinker, you are expected to engage complex problems from multiple perspectives and different angles, viewing them holistically. This course exposes the student to a variety of tools used to engage stakeholders, collect data, and more deeply understand the community. This course will have three modules. Techniques for Data Collection will reinforce the importance of built trust and rapport with your client and stakeholders, which in turn creates buy in. Students will then learn how to enter a community, conduct rapid assessments to provide a snapshot of the community or organization, and maintain ethical conduct throughout. System Mapping & Analysis will focus on mapping systems and stakeholders, two different techniques that are useful to visualize systems and identify and evaluate a network of stakeholders. Finally, in Conducting Interviews & Surveys, students will learn different techniques to collect information. From focus group interview to one-on-one interviews, to surveys, systems thinkers need a mix of approaches in their toolbox to identify assess needs and assets, engage stakeholders, and collect information throughout all phases of project implementation....
By Jonathan D M

Jul 6, 2020

I like how both the qualitative skills (Rapid Assessment, Stakeholder/System Mapping) as well as some quantative based skills (Surveys) are covered in this course. It is divided into short videos which can be completed quickly and efficiently, hence helping one maintain their concentration. Dr. Joel Hartter is an expert in his field.

By Saleh M A

Nov 7, 2020

Very interactive.

By Miguel B

Jun 25, 2020

Good content, but seems like the course could use better material.

By Sophia G

Aug 13, 2021

Very explicite and usfull material. Congrats

By Francos G S A

Feb 8, 2021

love the course

By Flemming R

Aug 2, 2021

There should be a greater variation in the format so that it is not exclusively videos with the same teacher. There are also many repetitions through the three courses.

