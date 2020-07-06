By Jonathan D M•
Jul 6, 2020
I like how both the qualitative skills (Rapid Assessment, Stakeholder/System Mapping) as well as some quantative based skills (Surveys) are covered in this course. It is divided into short videos which can be completed quickly and efficiently, hence helping one maintain their concentration. Dr. Joel Hartter is an expert in his field.
By Saleh M A•
Nov 7, 2020
Very interactive.
By Miguel B•
Jun 25, 2020
Good content, but seems like the course could use better material.
By Sophia G•
Aug 13, 2021
Very explicite and usfull material. Congrats
By Francos G S A•
Feb 8, 2021
love the course
By Flemming R•
Aug 2, 2021
There should be a greater variation in the format so that it is not exclusively videos with the same teacher. There are also many repetitions through the three courses.