AC
Nov 7, 2021
Good course on leadership and how to build your own brand. A little bit more focused on how to do project proposals and less about leadership within an organizational structure but still helpful.
CM
Nov 12, 2020
Thorough and accessible course, relatively quick too. Enjoyed it a lot. Will be taking the other courses of the specialisation now!
By Anandita G•
Jul 3, 2020
The content was very very useful and provided sufficient grounding to understand the concept of systems thinking through examples. It also allowed opportunities for connecting the material to your own work context!
By Bikky K•
Jun 13, 2020
Really the course in itself was very informative and you get to learn many thing that you are unaware about your system mindsets.
By ANGEL J F•
Sep 3, 2020
Excellent course to expand the horizons of thinking and prepare and execute succefuls projects
By KORAY C•
Nov 17, 2021
It was a great 3 week training that developed the ability to operationalize systems thinking.
By Halima A•
Jun 8, 2020
I love how simple and understanding it is!
By Francos G S A•
Jan 10, 2021
wonderful course
By Saleh M A•
Nov 6, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE
By Pareshkumar A M•
Apr 26, 2022
Very good and interactive online course
By Sanika R•
Jul 11, 2020
Good course for beginners, interesting concepts covered. Assignments are also interesting. However the grading system is a bit confusing, several people enrolled have faced the issue of not being able to grade the projects properly. Please review the grading system.
By Ndi E•
Dec 18, 2021
The course really identifies factors that need to be considered in carrying out projects in the community. I wish he would give us an example of the final project proposals in the readings. The outline is there but not a sample.
By Ajeet S G•
May 12, 2022
Useful course
By Andrey R•
Apr 15, 2020
The course itself is nice, I really liked it and learned some useful concepts. It would be particularly good for project managers, consulters in area regional development, world heritage, social projects etc. However, minus two stars are for somewhat useless intermediary tasks and absolutely obscure final assignment grading system! Twice I failed it because it is unclear for others how to grade it. The system is deficient and even unfinished. I wasted several days, resubmitting the same work until by chance it happened that all three auditors managed to grade it correctly. I know it for sure, because I had myself problems when grading assignments of others and because comments to my own work were always good! Please fix the grading system of this course.
By Deepinti W•
May 5, 2020
The course is good for beginners, with great content. The format of delivery is great - it includes simple, practical examples which are explained well.
I have 2 issues with the course 1) No response on technical queries raised (I had asked for additional reference materials on a certain topic since I could not understand it very well from the lecture, nor from answers submitted by other participants) 2) The grading system seems to be faulty. Few participants raised the query on discussion forum but they were not addressed.
By James S•
Sep 6, 2021
this felt like it would be a better course in person. There’s good info, but it’s between some filler. I’d still suggest it to anyone introducing themselves to community work; but as a supplement to a more thorough project management course.
By Flemming R•
Aug 2, 2021
There should be a greater variation in the format so that it is not exclusively videos with the same teacher. There are also many repetitions through the three courses.
By Lavina C•
Jun 22, 2021
The course was ok
By Ashley O•
Jul 19, 2020
While the content has been positive, my experience with peer grading has not been great. The course urges you to be generous when grading the work of other students as English may not be the first language. However, I think my own assignment was not as easily understood for this reason so I was marked down to a less than passing grade. I have now redacted a lot of content to simplify my assignment and resubmitted hoping it will receive higher marks this time. Not a great experience to spend a lot of time crafting a quality assignment and sit waiting for people to review the work over multiple iterations.
By Evangelia T•
Jan 2, 2021
The lecturer is hard to follow, he does not present organized arguments. Moreover, while the material of the first week is relevant, the issues covered during the second week are issues that did not need a whole week dedicated to them. Generally, the course needs better organization of the material to keep the interest of the learner.
By Miguel B•
Jun 23, 2020
The content is good, but the instructor doesn't seem very engaging. Also, some of the quiz questions are not properly set, meaning you mark the correct answer and you get a message saying the answer is correct and wrong at the same time. The grading rubric for final assignments are not clear either.
By Sarala M•
Feb 18, 2022
This course is mistitled. It should be, how to be a good consultant using a systems approach.
Not much substance.
By Shivani K•
Jun 8, 2020
One of the worst course i have ever encountered. Lectures are mindless, in-substantive, irrelevant and chaotic. Corse itself has very little to do with understanding systems. This course should be removed.