Skills you will gain

  • Graph Theory
  • Information Theory
  • Data Virtualization
  • Health Informatics
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Informatics Theory

Week 2

Data, Information, and Knowledge

Week 3

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Components, Evidence-Based Practice

Week 4

Quality Improvement/ Workflow Analysis/ Redesign

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERPROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE INFORMATICS

