Interprofessional Healthcare Informatics is a graduate-level, hands-on interactive exploration of real informatics tools and techniques offered by the University of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota's National Center for Interprofessional Practice and Education. We will be incorporating technology-enabled educational innovations to bring the subject matter to life. Over the 10 modules, we will create a vital online learning community and a working healthcare informatics network.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Graph Theory
- Information Theory
- Data Virtualization
- Health Informatics
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Informatics Theory
Week 1 begins! This week, we explore and apply theories of healthcare informatics to professional practice. By the end of this week, you will be able to: describe informatics theory, analyze informatics theory related to practice and analyze health topics of interest to healthcare.
Data, Information, and Knowledge
This module explores and applies standardized terminologies to professional practice. By the end of this module, learners will be able to: analyze the transformation of data to information to knowledge and explore and apply standardized terminologies to professional practice.
Electronic Health Record (EHR) Components, Evidence-Based Practice
This module links EHR use to evidence-based practice. By the end of this module, learners will be able to: identify the benefits and goals of an electronic health record and analyze evidence-based practice within the context of the electronic health record.
Quality Improvement/ Workflow Analysis/ Redesign
Week 5 begins! This week we examine informatics in relationship to new technologies in healthcare. Telehealth and technology are creating new ways to link people, and care, and health information. By the end of this week, you will be able to: examine applications of telehealth technologies and describe methods of engaging consumers in using health information technologies.
