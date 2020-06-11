Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership in Interprofessional Informatics by University of Minnesota
4.8
stars
15 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this course, students in the health and information technology professions will examine models for interprofessional collaboration and teamwork, practice communication techniques to promote effective interaction, and envision futures literacy in interprofessional informatics scenarios. We will hear from nurses and other informaticians who are leading and working interprofessionally, and glean insights from their diverse perspectives. When we think about the requisite variety of leadership skills that are essential in nursing informatics, we may deduce that leadership in interprofessional informatics will demand at least that diversity or more. We’ll expand our nursing informatics leadership vision to include interprofessional applications of the Competing Values Framework and the Minnesota Nursing Informatics Leadership Inventory.
For students who are interested in completing the specialization, there is a sixth module in this course dedicated to the creation of a portfolio which is peer reviewed. The purpose of the portfolio is to help students integrate, synthesize and document their learning through completion of the five course specialization.
Students will:
Define the term interprofessionality to support the development of an interprofessional informatics leadership skill set
Describe how the competing values framework supports knowledge leadership and interprofessional informatics practice to achieve collective impact in health care contexts
Explain the core competencies expected to support culturally-sensitive interprofessional practice to deepen leadership insights in interprofessional informatics
Discuss selected policy, practice, and standardization issues related to knowledge representation and framing to support interprofessional informatics practice
Analyze the future of interprofessional informatics leadership to develop an anticipatory leadership skill set...
By Tracy L
•
Jun 11, 2020
These courses are comprehensive and challenging. I learned a lot that I can apply to teaching informatics as well as apply in my leadership role.