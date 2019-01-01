Dr. Barrette is the Director of Research at the Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI), an independent, non-profit, research institute, which maintains a national, multipayer health insurance claims database for research and public reporting purposes. Prior to joining HCCI, Dr. Barrette was an economic consultant supporting expert witnesses’ testimony and consulting on matters regarding hospital and insurer competition, false claims act damages, and pharmaceutical pricing. Dr. Barrette’s research has focused on the diffusion and impact of health information technology and geographic variation in medical resource use and prices. Dr. Barrette received an MA in Economics from the University of Arizona and a PhD and MS in Health Services Research, Policy, and Administration from the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota.