Profile

Eric Barrette

Director of Research

    Bio

    Dr. Barrette is the Director of Research at the Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI), an independent, non-profit, research institute, which maintains a national, multipayer health insurance claims database for research and public reporting purposes. Prior to joining HCCI, Dr. Barrette was an economic consultant supporting expert witnesses’ testimony and consulting on matters regarding hospital and insurer competition, false claims act damages, and pharmaceutical pricing. Dr. Barrette’s research has focused on the diffusion and impact of health information technology and geographic variation in medical resource use and prices. Dr. Barrette received an MA in Economics from the University of Arizona and a PhD and MS in Health Services Research, Policy, and Administration from the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota.

    Courses

    Medical Technology and Evaluation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder