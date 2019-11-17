About this Course

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Matrices as Mathematical Objects

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Matrix Multiplication and other Operations

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Systems of Linear Equations

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Linear Least Squares

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

