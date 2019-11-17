Mathematical Matrix Methods lie at the root of most methods of machine learning and data analysis of tabular data. Learn the basics of Matrix Methods, including matrix-matrix multiplication, solving linear equations, orthogonality, and best least squares approximation. Discover the Singular Value Decomposition that plays a fundamental role in dimensionality reduction, Principal Component Analysis, and noise reduction. Optional examples using Python are used to illustrate the concepts and allow the learner to experiment with the algorithms.
About this Course
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Matrices as Mathematical Objects
Matrix Multiplication and other Operations
Systems of Linear Equations
Linear Least Squares
Reviews
- 5 stars55.71%
- 4 stars19.52%
- 3 stars9.52%
- 2 stars7.14%
- 1 star8.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MATRIX METHODS
It was a great opportunity to know more abut matrices and their characteristics
This Course content is very good and has good real-time examples. However, the Instructor should add a few videos on SVD, Maximum dilation, and Shrinkage and Direction of Maximum Dilation.
Pros and cons. Sometimes it's hard to find in this course needed information to solve Assignments.\n\nBut you have to dig deeper from outside sources.
I have learn many ways to solve a lot of problems in Algebra, in easy mode. This Course is usepful and give some tools for your Mathlife.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.