Chevron Left
Back to Matrix Methods

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Matrix Methods by University of Minnesota

4.1
stars
207 ratings
56 reviews

About the Course

Mathematical Matrix Methods lie at the root of most methods of machine learning and data analysis of tabular data. Learn the basics of Matrix Methods, including matrix-matrix multiplication, solving linear equations, orthogonality, and best least squares approximation. Discover the Singular Value Decomposition that plays a fundamental role in dimensionality reduction, Principal Component Analysis, and noise reduction. Optional examples using Python are used to illustrate the concepts and allow the learner to experiment with the algorithms....

Top reviews

TT

May 17, 2020

This Course content is very good and has good real-time examples. However, the Instructor should add a few videos on SVD, Maximum dilation, and Shrinkage and Direction of Maximum Dilation.

MP

Aug 16, 2020

Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity to learn about matrix methods. This is helpful for my career and it is useful to all the beginners.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 55 Reviews for Matrix Methods

By Paul O

Jan 11, 2020

I subscribe to Coursera so I can take as many courses as I like for a monthly fee. There are a lot of excellent courses on Coursera but this isn't one of them. I would be really angry if I had paid specifically for this course. There are issues with the practice quizzes that were pointed out in the discussion forum months ago for which there is still no reply. Staff should at least glance at the forum to see if there are any problems with the course material. The lectures cover the simple ideas, but the harder material is outsourced mostly to http://mathonline.wikidot.com/ and sundry pdf documents. Some of the reading material is a lot more advanced than the course itself.

By Valery M

Jan 23, 2020

Good set of sections and examples, important topics are considered. Peculiar lecture style (unusual for Coursera), but it's ok. It would be a good idea to add a videos to the last module.

I think it was a good practice. Thanks!

By THIRUPATHI T

May 18, 2020

This Course content is very good and has good real-time examples. However, the Instructor should add a few videos on SVD, Maximum dilation, and Shrinkage and Direction of Maximum Dilation.

By Dr. A K

May 19, 2020

Thanks to my professor Daniel for your great effort and interesting lecturers. There's interesting things in your course which will help us in our future.

Thanks to University of Minnesota to organized such courses for your students and teachers.

By Mrs.R.Jeevitha A P

Aug 16, 2020

Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity to learn about matrix methods. This is helpful for my career and it is useful to all the beginners.

By Jefferson C

May 6, 2020

I have learn many ways to solve a lot of problems in Algebra, in easy mode. This Course is usepful and give some tools for your Mathlife.

By Dr. A W K

Jul 26, 2020

Course is well designed and gives application knowledge of matrices and decomlosition of matrix by SVD method.

By Madhyannapu S V D S

Apr 21, 2020

Its a very good experience for me and it helps me to learn new topics and known new matters.

Thank You Coursera.

By Y I

Jun 22, 2020

IN assignment 1 please check the question and choices . all the assignments and tutorial are excellent

By Reena b m

May 26, 2020

Couresa is very helpful of learning skill about matrix .this is very helpful for me

By Sunil J

Mar 17, 2020

Really its very informative and basic material provided. I enjoyed and learn a lot

By Edson M

Aug 8, 2020

Very good to learn about matrices and/or to remember/refresh previous knowledge.

By Uma J

May 11, 2021

It was a great opportunity to know more abut matrices and their characteristics

By Jayadev D

Jun 1, 2020

Very good course, the questions are really challenging...

By Liam F

Dec 27, 2020

Succinct, informative, efficient. Thank you, Dr. Boley.

By Saloni k

Jun 3, 2020

This course is very informative for matrix

By CH S S

May 3, 2020

Excellent way of approaching the knowledge

By Venkatesh S

May 3, 2020

Excellent course for learning matrices

By tay c h

May 3, 2022

learning single value deecomposition

By Dr. K S

May 14, 2020

Excellent to learn matrix linear SVD

By Dr. U K

Apr 19, 2020

Excellent notes and Explanation

By Alexandr K

Mar 21, 2020

Good course for beginners

By Вірван А С

Dec 22, 2020

Useful course!

By Vidhya A P

Aug 18, 2020

VERY USEFUL

By arko r

Jul 10, 2020

very nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder