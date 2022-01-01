About this Course

1,631 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Application Security Risks

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Architecture and Authentication

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Session Management

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Providers, Crypto, and Scripts

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization

Cybersecurity in the Cloud

