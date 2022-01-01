After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following:
● List and describe the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. ● Identify methods to provide cloud security assurance as part of the development life cycle, e.g. in a continuous delivery environment. ● List and describe the different types of virtualization or sandboxing used to protect cloud applications at either the server or client. ● Describe the application of authentication factors and federated identity solutions in cloud client and server authentication. ● Given a cloud application, explain where and how the necessary crypto keys, passwords, and other security secrets should be stored and distributed.