Cloud Application Security by University of Minnesota

About the Course

After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following: ● List and describe the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. ● Identify methods to provide cloud security assurance as part of the development life cycle, e.g. in a continuous delivery environment. ● List and describe the different types of virtualization or sandboxing used to protect cloud applications at either the server or client. ● Describe the application of authentication factors and federated identity solutions in cloud client and server authentication. ● Given a cloud application, explain where and how the necessary crypto keys, passwords, and other security secrets should be stored and distributed....

Top reviews

Reviews for Cloud Application Security

By Dhiraj S

Jul 11, 2021

After completing the course, Got the indepth concepts of the following:

● Complete measurement of the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities.

● Identify methods to provide cloud security assurance as part of the development life cycle, e.g. in a continuous delivery environment.

● List and describe the different types of virtualization or sandboxing used to protect cloud applications at either the server or client.

● Describe the application of authentication factors and federated identity solutions in cloud client and server authentication.

● Given a cloud application, explain where and how the necessary crypto keys, passwords, and other security secrets should be stored and distributed.

By R A N D P

Oct 9, 2021

V​ery Good Course to get a overall picture and be alert of most used and general Security issues and protections.

By Jesús A P D

May 24, 2022

The explanations are clear, the teacher is good, but more practice is missing, in other words is a theoretical course, like the previous.

By David Z

Sep 20, 2021

s​everal of the quizes have incorrect correct answer. please recheck quizes

By NALIOMO F M L

Nov 4, 2021

awesome course and easy, but some vids were freakishly long.

By Sai S M

Jun 22, 2021

Not that useful.

