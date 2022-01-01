After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following:
● Associate lists of OWASP Top Ten Risks with major cloud cybersecurity risks. ● Apply appropriate cryptographic techniques to secure authentication mechanisms and cloud data. ● Identify the most effective strategies for resisting injection attacks, cross-site scripting attacks, and object deserialization attacks. ● Assess strategies to address risks posed by administrative failures, including misconfiguration, broken access control, vulnerable software components, and security monitoring.