About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity in the Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of the Top Ten Risks

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cloud Risks 2, 3, and 4

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cloud Risks 5, 6, and 7

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Cloud Risks 8, 9, and 10

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)

