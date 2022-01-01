Some related experience required.
There are no projects for this specialization. Students will have an opportunity to validate their knowledge gained throughout each of the courses with practice and graded assessments at the end of each module and for each course. Practice and graded assessments are used to validate and demonstrate learning outcomes.
OWASP Top 10 - Welcome and Risks 1-5
In this course, we will look at the OWASP organization and what its purpose is. We’ll dive into the details of how they create the Top Ten list: where it comes from, how they calculate the severity of each risk and how they determine where each risk ranks. We also review the possible disparity between OWASP’s ranking and your own organization’s ranking, depending on your needs. We will also examine Broken Access Control, Cryptographic Failures, Injection Attacks, Insecure Design and Security Misconfiguration. We’ll use demos, graphics and real-life examples to help you understand the details of each of these risks.
OWASP Top 10 - Risks 6-10
In this course, we will examine Vulnerable and Outdated Components, Identification and Authentication Failures, Software and Data Integrity Failures, Security Logging and Monitoring Failures, and Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). We’ll use demos, graphics and real-life examples to help you understand the details of each of these risks.
Previous OWASP Risks
In this course, we will examine three very relevant security risks that were merged into larger topics in the OWASP Top Ten 2021 list. It’s still important to know the details of how these risks work. We will explore XML External Entities (XXE), Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) and Insecure Deserialization.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
