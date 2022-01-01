About this Specialization

In this learning path, we will look at the OWASP organization and what its purpose is. We will then examine Broken Access Control, Cryptographic Failures, Injection Attacks, Insecure Design and Security Misconfiguration. We’ll use demos, graphics and real-life examples to help you understand the details of each of these risks. We will then examine Vulnerable and Outdated Components, Identification and Authentication Failures, Software and Data Integrity Failures, Security Logging and Monitoring Failures, and Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). After we complete our look at the current OWASP Top Ten, we will examine three very relevant security risks that were merged into larger topics in the OWASP Top Ten 2021 list. It’s still important to know the details of how these risks work. We will explore XML External Entities (XXE), Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) and Insecure Deserialization.
OWASP Top 10 - Welcome and Risks 1-5

OWASP Top 10 - Risks 6-10

Previous OWASP Risks

