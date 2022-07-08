In this course, we will examine Vulnerable and Outdated Components, Identification and Authentication Failures, Software and Data Integrity Failures, Security Logging and Monitoring Failures, and Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). We’ll use demos, graphics and real-life examples to help you understand the details of each of these risks.
Vulnerable and Outdated Components
Identification and Authentication Failures
Software and Data Integrity Failures
Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
In this learning path, we will look at the OWASP organization and what its purpose is. We will then examine Broken Access Control, Cryptographic Failures, Injection Attacks, Insecure Design and Security Misconfiguration. We’ll use demos, graphics and real-life examples to help you understand the details of each of these risks.
