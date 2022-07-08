About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
OWASP Top 10 - 2021 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
OWASP Top 10 - 2021 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the OWASP Top 10

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Broken Access Control

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cryptographic Failures

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Injection Attacks

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 36 min)

About the OWASP Top 10 - 2021 Specialization

OWASP Top 10 - 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder