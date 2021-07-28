Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Top Ten Risks by University of Minnesota
About the Course
After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following:
● Associate lists of OWASP Top Ten Risks with major cloud cybersecurity risks.
● Apply appropriate cryptographic techniques to secure authentication mechanisms and cloud data.
● Identify the most effective strategies for resisting injection attacks, cross-site scripting attacks, and object deserialization attacks.
● Assess strategies to address risks posed by administrative failures, including misconfiguration, broken access control, vulnerable software components, and security monitoring....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Cloud Top Ten Risks
By Vijayendra R
•
Jul 28, 2021
Course was excellent and explanations with examples were useful.
By RIDDHI T
•
May 11, 2021
I did not get interesting or innovative stuff in this course. I was expecting that this course can be a good foundation for research in cloud security.