After completing the course, the student should be able to do the following: ● Associate lists of OWASP Top Ten Risks with major cloud cybersecurity risks. ● Apply appropriate cryptographic techniques to secure authentication mechanisms and cloud data. ● Identify the most effective strategies for resisting injection attacks, cross-site scripting attacks, and object deserialization attacks. ● Assess strategies to address risks posed by administrative failures, including misconfiguration, broken access control, vulnerable software components, and security monitoring....

By Vijayendra R

Jul 28, 2021

Course was excellent and explanations with examples were useful.

By RIDDHI T

May 11, 2021

I did not get interesting or innovative stuff in this course. I was expecting that this course can be a good foundation for research in cloud security.

