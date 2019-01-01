Regents Professor
Matt McGue is a Regents Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Minnesota and co-directs the Minnesota Center for Twin and Family Research at that institution. He also holds an appointment as a Guest Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Southern Denmark where he has collaborated with Danish colleagues at the Danish Twin Registry for the past 20 years. He is past president of both the Behavior Genetics Association (BGA) and the International Society for Twin Studies (ISTS).
Matt has published more than 400 articles/book chapters and has received numerous awards including the Dobzhansky Award for lifetime contributions to the field of behavioral genetics from BGA and the Shields Award for his contributions to twin research. His research interests have focused primarily on behavioral genetic approaches to the study of the development of substance use disorders, which he has undertaken at the University of Minnesota, and genetic and environmental contributions to the normal aging process, which he has undertaken at the University of Southern Denmark.