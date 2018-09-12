About this Course

10,549 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Genetic Counseling
  • Genetics
  • Behavioral Medicine
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,411 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

1

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 110 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

2

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 144 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

3

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 138 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

4

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 159 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO HUMAN BEHAVIORAL GENETICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder