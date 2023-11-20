Fractal Analytics
Behavior Architecture - Understanding Human Behavior
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Fractal Analytics

4.8

(18 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you'll explore the intricate connection between the human brain and behavior. Through an in-depth analysis of traditional human behavior theories, you'll will not only develop a nuanced understanding of established frameworks but also identify their inherent flaws and limitations.

In this module, you'll delve into the intricate world of human decision-making, gaining valuable insights into the multifaceted factors that shape choices. You'll also learn the significance of emotions, context, and heuristics as integral components influencing the decision-making process.

In this module, you'll gain profound insights for managing and influencing human behavior. You'll be able to apply these techniques and strategies that go beyond conventional approaches, enabling you to understand and influence human behavior the right way.

