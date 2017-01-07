In this course, you will learn the fundamental techniques for making personalized recommendations through nearest-neighbor techniques. First you will learn user-user collaborative filtering, an algorithm that identifies other people with similar tastes to a target user and combines their ratings to make recommendations for that user. You will explore and implement variations of the user-user algorithm, and will explore the benefits and drawbacks of the general approach. Then you will learn the widely-practiced item-item collaborative filtering algorithm, which identifies global product associations from user ratings, but uses these product associations to provide personalized recommendations based on a user's own product ratings.
This course is part of the Recommender Systems Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preface
Note that this course is structured into two-week chunks. The first chunk focuses on User-User Collaborative Filtering; the second chunk on Item-Item Collaborative Filtering. Each chunk has most of the lectures in the first week, and assignments/quizzes and advanced topics in the second week. We encourage learners to treat each two-week chunk as one unit, starting the assignments as soon as they feel they have learned enough to get going.
User-User Collaborative Filtering Recommenders Part 1
User-User Collaborative Filtering Recommenders Part 2
Item-Item Collaborative Filtering Recommenders Part 1
Item-Item Collaborative Filtering Recommenders Part 2
Advanced Collaborative Filtering Topics
Reviews
- 5 stars53.87%
- 4 stars28.95%
- 3 stars11.78%
- 2 stars2.35%
- 1 star3.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NEAREST NEIGHBOR COLLABORATIVE FILTERING
I found this course very informative and clears lot of concept in Item based and used based collaborative filtering. Spreadsheet assignment helped me to clearly understand the algorithms.
a great class, I learned some insight in these algorithms
Loved it...many thanks Prof. Joe for bringing this content to Coursera
I love it. Would be cool to be able download all materials in one big .zip file (e.g for searching using grep) ;-)
About the Recommender Systems Specialization
A Recommender System is a process that seeks to predict user preferences. This Specialization covers all the fundamental techniques in recommender systems, from non-personalized and project-association recommenders through content-based and collaborative filtering techniques, as well as advanced topics like matrix factorization, hybrid machine learning methods for recommender systems, and dimension reduction techniques for the user-product preference space.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.