How do children overcome hazardous experiences to succeed in life? What can be done to protect young people at risk from trauma, war, disasters, and other adversities? Learn about the importance of fostering resilience in children at risk.
Resilience in Children Exposed to Trauma, Disaster and War: Global PerspectivesUniversity of Minnesota
About this Course
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Origins and Landmark Studies in the Science of Resilience in Children
The first module of this course provides an introduction to the course and to the science of resilience. Video lectures discuss the meaning of resilience and the origins of resilience science. Participants will begin to think about case examples of resilience from their own experience and plan for a resilience interview. In the forum discussions, participants will introduce themselves, discuss the meaning of resilience and its importance in their work. Participants also will nominate favorite films and books about true stories of resilience:
Week 2: Methods and Models of Research on Resilience (including case studies)
This module highlights the models and methods used in resilience science, including person-focused methods and variable-focused methods. The case study of Dr. Maddaus continues and the case of resilience in early childhood is presented.
Week 3: Effects on Children of Natural and Technological Disasters
This module focuses on what has been learned from research on children who experience disasters, including the effects on children and patterns of recovery. Participants will watch a video interview with an expert on children in disaster and additional videos on damage and recovery following the F5 Joplin tornado. Participants will also complete a survey on disaster experiences.
Week 4: Resilience in Children Exposed to War and Political Violence
This module highlights what has been learned about the effects of war, terror, and political violence on children and youth. What are the effects of these violent experiences on young people? What has been learned about resilience? We will examine the provocative literature on youth who voluntarily get involved in political conflicts or war. The concluding lecture considers new approaches to peace-building and what might be done to promote peace through interventions with children.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.93%
- 4 stars15.10%
- 3 stars2.51%
- 2 stars0.89%
- 1 star0.53%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RESILIENCE IN CHILDREN EXPOSED TO TRAUMA, DISASTER AND WAR: GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES
Fantastic course, I team training others in an organisation on Trauma and Adverse child experiences, so to see and hear so much current research really supported my work.
This is a fantastic course! Extremely interesting material superbly delivered! Inspiring, useful and thought provoking. Would definitely recommend.
Thank you Professor Masten for your dedication and contribution towards a wonderful cause .The presentation was excellent.
I enjoyed the course, but it needed more depth, possibly in treatments and outcomes. The lectures were kind of long and windy, but informative.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.