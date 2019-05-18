About this Course

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Origins and Landmark Studies in the Science of Resilience in Children

3 hours to complete

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Methods and Models of Research on Resilience (including case studies)

4 hours to complete

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Effects on Children of Natural and Technological Disasters

3 hours to complete

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Resilience in Children Exposed to War and Political Violence

3 hours to complete

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

