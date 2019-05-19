LC
Dec 16, 2021
Thank you so much for this course which should be taught to all teachers from kindergarten to adult. I learned a lot and I am very passionate about this subject! Thank you very much, Mrs. Masten!
Feb 1, 2019
Wonderful and very well-detailed research-based course about resilience in children. Learned a lot from the splendid instructor. Very detailed and empowering course. Highly recommended.
By Gillian L A•
May 19, 2019
This is a fantastic course! Extremely interesting material superbly delivered! Inspiring, useful and thought provoking. Would definitely recommend.
By Tamara V O•
May 14, 2020
Creo que la Resiliencia es un término que poco a poco se está haciendo mas conocido y que realmente es interesante poder motivar y trabajar en los niños y adolescentes para potenciar esa capacidad de avanzar y luchar a pesar de las adversidades. Me ha encantado el curso!
By Resian S•
May 21, 2020
This course was amazing. I liked the topics covered. They were all very relevant. Professor Masten was also extremely professional in delivering the course content. I wish she had a full Masters course online. I would gladly undertake it under her tutelage.
By veronicazhang•
Jan 19, 2017
Amazing course! It can inspire every professional who is interested in trauma- informed approach or who is working with populations experiencing traumas.
By meenakshi b•
Mar 16, 2020
The course covers the subject very systematically from the inception of the study of resilience up to the recent advances. Interviews with the pioneers of the field give a wonderful perspective of the field.
The slides and lectures complement each other perfectly, the lecture videos are of optimal duration. The suggested videos are very carefully chosen and give a lot of food for thought.
The quiz questions reinforce the concepts learned in the lectures. It is especially useful to have the checklist quiz where one marks all the items that one has completed e.g. filling surveys, joining discussions etc.
This course has been very helpful to me. Thankyou for the effort that must have gone into making it.
By jeana w•
Nov 23, 2020
Thank You Ann Masten and teaching team, and U of Minnesota for so generously providing this learning materials on resilience. It’s a comprehensive, well designed and lovingly executed. I learned so much in such a short time, truly invaluable set of resources. It strengthened my approach and practice, gave me so many pathways to resilience so I can in turn help the children where I live. Certainly an empowering course. Well done and thank you again!!
By Daniela T S•
Apr 24, 2020
I really loved this MOOC! I learned a lot about resilience in general and in children, in particular. Doctor Masten has put together a well documented course including a vast array of research, has included numerous interviews with well renowned scientists and also videos with famous resilient people and their stories. This MOOC was more than I expected an I recommended with all my heart.
By Suzanne F•
Feb 19, 2020
Dr. Masten did a masterfully presented the range of historical to cutting edge elements within the study of resilience. Her easy manner and deep understanding of the topic combined with films, academic articles, anecdotes, and interviews of leading researchers imade this course both an accessible and top-notch. I looked forward to each week's unfolding lessons and insights. Well done!
By Anastasia T•
Dec 26, 2017
Interesting and useful materials, a lot of real examples and interviews, classes are systematized in a very organic way which is easy to follow, presentations that supplement videos highlight the most important things, and the language and speech is very clear even for non-English speakers. For those who want to go deeper there are a lot of additional readings on the topics.
By Stacy C•
Apr 22, 2018
Dr. Masten and her team did an amazing job bringing relevant dialogue and information to us! I really appreciate this opportunity! I am applying to ASU Doctorate in Innovation and Leadership in Education program and wanted to see if my mind is ready to go back to school! Thank you for revving up my mind passion and clearing my vision for next steps.
By Klara K•
May 18, 2020
It was an excellent course that I thoroughly enjoyed. I was wishing it would never end really... Thank you to Professor Masten and all her colleagues as well as to the many professionals who were inteviewed and to the truly, inspiring and resilient people from across the world we had the honour to watch and listen to. Thank you again for everything!
By N'DOU N A•
Oct 16, 2019
Congratulation to Professor Ann S. Masten and to her team. They have done so well ! For me this course is a very useful and inspiring peace of work that will help learners have a totally different look on some of the phenomenons happening in people lives around us. It will help interventions be more effective for future beneficiaries.
By Sissi K•
Apr 26, 2020
The course is offered from a Professor with a long experience on the topic, in a structured and easy to follow manner, with real storied that really got my attention. Overall I can now safely say that, after having attended the course, that I have managed to understand such an elusive, to me at least, subject. Thank you
By Wendy M•
Aug 11, 2020
Whew! We covered a lot of good information. Watched many, many videos and in the end I feel so much more empowered with the newly acquired knowledge. Professor Masten delivered a great class and her knowledge and passion for this subject is readily observed in her delivery of the material. I was a great class.
By Amineh A•
Jan 30, 2017
An excellent introduction to resilience in children affected by war, terrorism and disaster. I appreciated very much the opportunity to meet (virtually) many experts in the field including the course instructor Dr. Masten as well as getting to know about many forums and centers related to this field. Very timely.
By Yibeyin•
Jun 27, 2020
This course is very helpful and informative for range practitioners who are working with children exposed to trauma, war and disaster. As as social worker who is working with refugee children this course is an eye-opener and meticulously crafted. Please do not hesitate to take it. Thank you for the team!
By Bono S•
May 12, 2020
A most informative course on child resilience. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Along with the content, Dr. Mastens' delivery of the content is most delightful and engaging. I have learned a great deal from the course, which I hope to use in my practice working with youth and adolescents exposed to disasters.
By Κωνσταντίνος Κ•
Dec 6, 2020
A very thorough and interesting course that provides a lot of information, in various forms, readings, videos etc. For everyone that works with children, this is a must-take course that it will enhance your abilities, perspective and help you create new strategies in working with children.
By Abou A•
Jan 7, 2019
Before starting this course I was unsure about Resilience in general, this course has opened up my mind and they of thinking about resilience and how I can help my family, neighbours and friends about risk and adversity on how to over come or reduce stress! This is a must learn course!
By Assia K•
May 6, 2020
Very interesting and instructive course about resilience in children exposed to different kinds of trauma like war, poverty, violence, etc.. and the different methods used by experts to help children overcome their experience and bloom again. I highly recommend it.
By Maricille M E•
Nov 25, 2020
Despite my busy schedule and demands in my work, I was able to finish this course. And I am thankful to Coursera specially DOST-Caraga for allowing me to learn all this through their scholarship programs. Kudos to Prof. Masten and the rest of the resilience team.
By Rocío L G•
May 21, 2017
Studing Resilience from multicultural aproach has been an amazing experience. I absolutly recomend this kind of courses, no just because the academic learning, but because the chance to share knowledge and opinions in discussion with people from world wide
By caroline c•
Jan 28, 2021
I liked and enjoyed everything about this course from Dr. Ann Masten. Class sessions were focused on a single topic, brief and packed with information. Supplemental readings enhanced the class sessions with real examples, interviews, etc.
By Stefani S•
Jun 26, 2020
Professor Masten was great to listen to and made things quite clear throughout the course. I learned a lot and am already thinking of ways to support my community during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially the children that I work with.
By Maryam H•
Jul 22, 2020
I really appreciate studying this course, RESILIENCE IN CHILDREN EXPOSED TO TRAUMA, DISASTER AND WAR, and I would recommend it for all teachers especially early year teacher because it helps in understanding your learners better.