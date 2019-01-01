Profile

Ann S. Masten, Ph.D., LP

Regents Professor, Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development

    Bio

    Ann Masten is a Regents Professor and the Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development in the Institute of Child Development at the University of Minnesota. She has studied competence, risk, and resilience in human development since she came to the University for her Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Professor Masten has conducted research with children and families who have experienced many kinds of adversity, including homelessness, war, migration, and disaster, as well as ordinary school children who have experienced stressful but common adversities such as poverty or family violence. Her publications on resilience in children are among the most cited in the literature. She is Past-President of the Society for Research on Child Development and a 2014 recipient of the Bronfenbrenner Award for Lifetime Contributions to Developmental Psychology in the Service of Science and Society. Her book, Ordinary Magic: Resilience in Development, was published in 2014 by Guilford Press.

    Courses

    Resilience in Children Exposed to Trauma, Disaster and War: Global Perspectives

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder