Regents Professor, Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development
Ann Masten is a Regents Professor and the Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development in the Institute of Child Development at the University of Minnesota. She has studied competence, risk, and resilience in human development since she came to the University for her Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Professor Masten has conducted research with children and families who have experienced many kinds of adversity, including homelessness, war, migration, and disaster, as well as ordinary school children who have experienced stressful but common adversities such as poverty or family violence. Her publications on resilience in children are among the most cited in the literature. She is Past-President of the Society for Research on Child Development and a 2014 recipient of the Bronfenbrenner Award for Lifetime Contributions to Developmental Psychology in the Service of Science and Society. Her book, Ordinary Magic: Resilience in Development, was published in 2014 by Guilford Press.