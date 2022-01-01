University of California San Diego
Object-oriented Programming is a way to classify code based on the concept of objects—in other words, data created for specific functions. The idea is that no other part of the code can access data within a function, benefitting programmers by enabling them to create new objects based on existing ones and making them easier to modify.
Some examples of Object-oriented Programming languages include Java, C++, and Python, though there are various others. Learning these programming languages is important because they enable learners to design programs capable of managing large amounts of data.
Some of the most-used, in-demand programming languages use Object-oriented Programming. These languages’ prevalence in the job market paired with their advantages—from Python’s readability, to C#’s versatility, to C++’s reliability, to Java’s popularity—make Object-oriented Programming a career-enhancing feature to master.
Often abbreviated “OOP” in job descriptions, LinkedIn shows that there are roughly 16,400 results in the United States when the acronym is searched in their jobs portal. Some job opportunities that list “OOP” as a requirement include Technical Lead, QA Analyst, Multimedia Designer, Front-end Engineer, Data Engineer, Business Systems Analyst, Web Application Engineer, Business Intelligence Developer, UX Engineer, and others that are related.
Object-oriented Programming courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in using it to solve complex problems in Java; design programs capable of managing large amounts of data; implement data structures as C++ classes; create modular, flexible, and reusable software; and more.
Lessons on Object-oriented Programming are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Duke University, University of Illinois, University of California at San Diego, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Object-oriented Programming with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Data Structures, Software Engineering, and other disciplines. Course content on Object-oriented Programming is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills and experience you might need to already have before starting to learn object-oriented programming (OOP) could include knowing the basics of a variety of programming languages like C, C#, Java, Python, and PHP, for example. Having this background would aid you in learning object-oriented programming, which is used by developers to organize code into larger meaningful objects that model the parts of a problem. It would also help to have experience in understanding objects and classes, working with interfaces, and having the ability to manage single, multiple, and multilevel inheritances, which is the process used by software engineers to create class hierarchies, where classes and objects inherit properties and behaviors from their parent class. This is a common practice in object-oriented programming.
The kind of people who are best suited for work that involves object-oriented programming are data engineers and web developers who have the skills to design, develop, and maintain object-oriented programming. These people have likely had success in using OOP to create an original code library for other OOP programmers to use on future projects. They may have also developed new business software and applications with OOP work, and helped to boost their team productivity by teaching OOP concepts to junior programmers. OOP is an important skill to leverage in a workplace, as it's considered the most popular programming paradigm, and has been a standard entry point for many programmers.
You might know if learning object-oriented programming is right for you if you aspire to move ahead in a coding career. Learning the basics of OOP can put you on a path to becoming a PHP developer, full-stack developer, Android developer, and other software engineering roles. You may already have a technical-focused background, with knowledge of programming languages, and a curious nature that seeks to explore topics in web development work. This experience would help you in understanding OOP. If you understand data structures, know the use for a hash table, and want to learn how to design programs that can handle large amounts of data, then learning object-oriented programming might be a good fit for you moving ahead in your career.