About this Specialization

1,977 recent views
This specialization is intended for people without programming experience who seek to develop python programming skills and learn about the underlying computer science concepts that will allow them to pick up other programming languages quickly. In these four courses, you will cover everything from fundamentals to object-oriented design. These topics will help prepare you to write anything from small programs to automate repetitive tasks to larger applications, giving you enough understanding of python to tackle more specialized topics such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Python Basics: Selection and Iteration

4.7
stars
82 ratings
24 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Python Basic Structures: Lists, Strings, and Files

4.4
stars
27 ratings
7 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Python Object Basics: Functions, Recursion, and Objects

4.8
stars
14 ratings
4 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Object-Oriented Python: Inheritance and Encapsulation

4.4
stars
41 ratings
11 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Codio

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder