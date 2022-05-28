'Learn concept of AI such as machine learning, deep-learning, support vector machine which is related to linear algebra
Math for AI beginner part 1 Linear AlgebraKorea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About this Course
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to AI
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 74 min)
1 hour to complete
Introduction of Linear Algebra
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min)
1 hour to complete
Low operation and linear combination
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
1 hour to complete
Linearly independent and Inverse Matrix
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)
