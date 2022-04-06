Chevron Left
Back to Math for AI beginner part 1 Linear Algebra

Math for AI beginner part 1 Linear Algebra by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

About the Course

'Learn concept of AI such as machine learning, deep-learning, support vector machine which is related to linear algebra - Learn how to use linear algebra for AI algorithm. - After completing this course, you are able to understand AI algorithm and basics of linear algebra for AI applications....
By Jaime R

Apr 6, 2022

One of the best courses I have taken.

By Stephen M

Mar 12, 2022

Clearly explained

