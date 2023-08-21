Illinois Tech
Linux OS
Illinois Tech

Linux OS

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Vaccaro

Instructor: Kevin Vaccaro

4.2

(12 reviews)

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

24 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate the use of command line tools.

  • Explore key features of the Linux OS.

  • Explore service management of the Linux OS.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes, 4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Linux OS! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Linux Terminal, Linux Tools, and Managing Linux Services. This module covers the basics of working on the Linux command-line. It explores using basic commands to perform various tasks, such as manipulating files, monitoring system activities, and managing services.

What's included

6 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module explores the Linux tools. It explores Linus desktop, management tools, and account management. It also explores using GUI tools to manage Linux functions.

What's included

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module explores managing Linux services. It addresses the installation of a Linux service, configuring it, and starting and stopping services.

What's included

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Kevin Vaccaro
Illinois Tech
6 Courses8,844 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions