Shell scripting refers to a computer program that runs on the UNIX shell command-line interpreter. Plainly put, a shell script is a file that contains a series of commands and shell statements. Shell scripting helps in repetitive tasks. If you have to do a lot of similar programming tasks, it's more efficient to use shell scripting. The shell script itself, the file, is made up of ASCII text, better known as plain text.
Shell scripting is widely used in system administration tasks like evaluating system logs, disk backups, and installation scripts for complex programming jobs. It's also used for printing text commands, file manipulation, and overall program execution.
Shell scripting is important to learn because it can help with working in Linux/Unix computer environments. It's a form of scripting that's relatively easy to learn. For coders, it's easy to read and maintain for computer tasks. You can get work completed quickly by setting up shell scripting to handle computer operations.
Even though drag and drop interfaces are growing in programming operations, shell scripting is still used widely to customize the direction of a program and how it should run right from the start. Plus, shell scripting can help you learn what goes on in the code for repetitive automated tasks.
There are multiple, exciting career opportunities ahead for you in the computer service industry once you learn shell scripting. The types of careers can range from programmer, software analyst, and systems administrator, to higher-paying roles as a Unix developer, Linux programmer, and similar roles. You can find additional career opportunities in industries from retail to manufacturing, aerospace to healthcare, in key software positions like backend developer, app development using shell scripting, and programming roles connected to languages like Python or Bash Shell.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you build your fundamental understanding of process automation, full-stack development, using variables in your scripts, scripting the responses for the same set of actions for data loops, and much more. Your study of shell scripting can help you learn how to review some of the most commonly used Linux commands, and you can also learn to create Bash and Unix scripts to automate laborious, repetitive tasks. The courses may touch on other aspects like application automation, package installation, system administration tasks, data backup, and overall system-level scripts as well.