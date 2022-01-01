University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, HTML and CSS, Html, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(19.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Visualization, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Plot (Graphics), Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Arduino, C Programming Language Family, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Internet, Internet Of Things, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Other Programming Languages, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.7
(18.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Pohang University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Internet, Computer Graphics, Internet Of Things, Computer Networking, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Arduino, Network Architecture
4.6
(1.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Arduino, C Programming, Other Programming Languages, Human Computer Interaction, Computational Thinking, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, C Programming Language Family, Theoretical Computer Science, Interactive Design, Computer Networking, Network Architecture
4.7
(6.8k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algebra, Algorithms, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Management, Databases, Finance, Microarchitecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science
3.8
(458 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Algebra, Algorithms, Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Computer Programming Tools, Security Engineering, Cryptography, Computer Networking, Computer Programming
4.3
(67 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Internet Of Things, Human Computer Interaction, Internet, Network Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Virtual Reality
4.7
(848 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Pohang University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Interactive Design, Network Architecture, Cloud Computing, Analysis, Computer Graphics, Microsoft Azure, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking, Google Cloud Platform, Computer Programming
4.3
(279 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months