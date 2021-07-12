Shell Scripting with Bash: Basics
33 ratings
Learn how to automatically rename a collection of files
Learn how to read the contents of a file line by line
Master the basic constructs of Bash with lots of hands-on-exercises
In this project, you will learn how to use Bash for creating basic shell scripts. After completing the 1-hour hands-on guided project, you'll know how to automatically rename a collection of files, read the contents of a file line by line and use all basic constructs of Bash. Note: It's recommended that you have some experience with the command line before starting this project. Consider looking into the project 'Practical introduction to the Command Line' first - https://www.coursera.org/projects/practical-introduction-to-the-command-line.
Shell Script
Command Line
Bash
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Command Line, Terminal and Bash
Variables and read
If statements and comparisons
Positional parameters and for loops
Functions and arithmetics
File conditions
While loops
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PSJul 12, 2021
Just right! This is the best guided project to start for shell scripting
by TBDec 27, 2021
The course was indeed helpful but did seem to be geared towards having some level of understanding of certain bash scripting functions. Overall a very good introduction.
