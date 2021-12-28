By Terrence B•
Dec 28, 2021
The course was indeed helpful but did seem to be geared towards having some level of understanding of certain bash scripting functions. Overall a very good introduction.
By Emmanuel K H•
Mar 26, 2021
nice course, i have really learn alot
By rajiv k K•
Jul 11, 2021
The course is a good foundation to build upon. You need to have some understanding of terminal commands beforehand. Some of the topics aren't explained properly. But still considering it is not a course but a guided project I am happy with completing it. Accent might be a problem for some people. Also I had some problems with cloud workspace it was lagging very frequently.
By Reynaldo R F•
Jun 13, 2021
Thanks for everything!
By Rekhashree N•
May 13, 2021
Best foundation course
By Miguel G•
Jan 16, 2022
excelent
By Anibal J G Z•
Nov 22, 2021
español seria genial