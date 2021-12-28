Chevron Left
In this project, you will learn how to use Bash for creating basic shell scripts. After completing the 1-hour hands-on guided project, you'll know how to automatically rename a collection of files, read the contents of a file line by line and use all basic constructs of Bash. Note: It's recommended that you have some experience with the command line before starting this project. Consider looking into the project 'Practical introduction to the Command Line' first - https://www.coursera.org/projects/practical-introduction-to-the-command-line....

By Terrence B

Dec 28, 2021

The course was indeed helpful but did seem to be geared towards having some level of understanding of certain bash scripting functions. Overall a very good introduction.

By Emmanuel K H

Mar 26, 2021

nice course, i have really learn alot

By rajiv k K

Jul 11, 2021

The course is a good foundation to build upon. You need to have some understanding of terminal commands beforehand. Some of the topics aren't explained properly. But still considering it is not a course but a guided project I am happy with completing it. Accent might be a problem for some people. Also I had some problems with cloud workspace it was lagging very frequently.

By Reynaldo R F

Jun 13, 2021

Thanks for everything!

By Rekhashree N

May 13, 2021

Best foundation course

By Miguel G

Jan 16, 2022

excelent

By Anibal J G Z

Nov 22, 2021

español seria genial

