This course explores the multifaceted world of cosmetic science and quality assurance. You will explore the historical evolution of cosmetic regulatory landscapes, gain insights into cutting-edge safety assessment methodologies, and delve into the principles and practices of quality systems. The course emphasizes a holistic approach, ensuring participants understand the importance of regulations, enhance their expertise in safety assessments, and master the principles of quality control in cosmetic manufacturing.
Quality Control and Regulatory in Cosmetic Science
Learn about the evolution of cosmetic regulations and quality control
Gain proficiency in safety assessments and regulatory compliance
Identify the principles of quality systems in cosmetic manufacturing
Master the formulation of stable and effective cosmetic products
April 2024
18 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides an in-depth exploration of the history, evolution, and key aspects of cosmetic regulations, as well as insights into future trends shaping the cosmetic industry. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory landscape governing cosmetic products, the agencies responsible for enforcement, and emerging challenges and opportunities in the global beauty market.
10 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This comprehensive module is dedicated to the crucial aspect of product safety assessment in the cosmetic industry. It covers a range of topics, including skin safety assessments, ocular irritation, toxicological evaluations, new approach methodologies (NAMs), ingredient safety, finished goods safety, skin aging, and the impact of cosmetics on the skin microbiome. Participants will gain essential insights into the methodologies, regulations, and considerations that ensure the safety and well-being of cosmetic products.
12 videos2 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the principles of quality systems in the context of the cosmetic industry. Participants will explore the fundamental principles of quality management and their significance in ensuring the production of safe, effective, and high-quality cosmetic products. Through engaging videos and quizzes, learners will delve into quality control and assurance principles, raw material quality considerations, and the intricacies of ensuring the quality of finished goods.
12 videos1 reading4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module delves into the practical application of the principles of quality systems, emphasizing statistical analysis and implementing quality control procedures in the cosmetic industry. Participants will explore statistical methods for quality assurance, raw material quality control, and the steps involved in implementing robust quality control procedures. Through case studies and quizzes, learners will gain hands-on experience identifying good and bad practices, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of quality systems in cosmetic manufacturing.
11 videos3 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
