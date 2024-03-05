Today, OLAY is committed to advancing STEM fields and Skin Care education. This Cosmetic Science course is designed to educate and upskill on skin care fundamentals to and help more people enter the cosmetic science field.
Designed by Olay scientists, here are four courses to provide you a solid foundation in the cosmetic science industry. Think about the skincare cosmetics, haircare products, or color cosmetics you love. How did the companies who formulated them decide which ingredients to put in them? How do they know their products would be effective and safe to use? Welcome to the Cosmetic Science and Ingredients Specialization Program, where we take you on a comprehensive journey into the fascinating world of cosmetics science. From its historical roots to the intricacies of modern-day formulation, product development, and regulation, cosmetics science takes center stage in this program.
Applied Learning Project
Each course is structured to ensure a well-rounded and in-depth understanding of cosmetic science. You can apply the skills you gained by completing a required project for each course, for four course projects in total. The projects are hands-on and interactive. We guide you with clear steps. For example, in the first course, there is an activity where you will analyze the ingredients printed on the cosmetics labels you have at home and discuss your findings with your peers. You will be able to do this because you watched entertaining and informative short videos on cosmetic ingredients.
Each course has practice quizzes for every lesson. You are given plenty of feedback when you take these quizzes, so you're never left behind.
Each course module has a checkpoint quiz where you will test your knowledge of the module outcomes. This is only after you have had plenty of practice answering in-video questions and completing the practice quizzes, so you’ll be ready.