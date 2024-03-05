Olay
Introduction to Cosmetic Science and Ingredients Specialization
Olay

Introduction to Cosmetic Science and Ingredients Specialization

Learn cosmetic science from Olay scientists. Build a foundational understanding about the industry processes of creating safe and effective cosmetic formulas for skincare, haircare, hygiene cosmetics, color cosmetics, cleansing, and fragrances.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

Instructor: Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

4.5

(12 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain an overview of the historical, cultural, and technological aspects of cosmetic product development

  • Delve into the fundamentals of cosmetic formulations

  • Analyze every step of developing cosmetic products

  • Explore the regulatory, safety, and quality control principles and practices in cosmetic manufacturing

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Introduction to Cosmetic and Skincare Science

Course 1 13 hours 4.5 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the evolution and cultural significance of cosmetics

  • Grasp fundamental skin biology and how it relates to skincare

  • Gain knowledge of safety standards for consumer wellness in cosmetics

  • Learn about cosmetic ingredients and their role in product formulation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Hair Care
Category: Skin Care
Category: Suncare
Category: Safety Regulations
Category: Cosmetic Ingredients

Cosmetic Formulation Science

Course 2 10 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop skills in selecting and using cosmetic raw materials

  • Understand the essentials of cosmetic formulation and laboratory safety

  • Learn effective documentation techniques for cosmetic science.

  • Acquire practical knowledge in writing and processing cosmetic formulas

Skills you'll gain

Category: Processing procedures
Category: Writing Cosmetic Formula
Category: Lab Safety & Documentation
Category: Cosmetic Formulation
Category: Cosmetic Raw Materials

Cosmetic Product Development

Course 3 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master the end-to-end process of launching new cosmetic products

  • Learn to evaluate market trends and customer needs for product development

  • Gain insights into sustainable practices and international manufacturing regulations

  • Understand performance and stability testing for cosmetics

Skills you'll gain

Category: Launching Products
Category: Stability Testing
Category: Cosmetic Product Formulation

Quality Control and Regulatory in Cosmetic Science

Course 4 9 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the evolution of cosmetic regulations and quality control

  • Gain proficiency in safety assessments and regulatory compliance

  • Identify the principles of quality systems in cosmetic manufacturing

  • Master the formulation of stable and effective cosmetic products

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cosmetic Safety
Category: Cosmetic Quality Control
Category: Cosmetic Regulations

Instructor

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson
4 Courses 1,619 learners

Offered by

Olay

