Cosmetic Product Development
Cosmetic Product Development

This course is part of Introduction to Cosmetic Science and Ingredients Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the end-to-end process of launching new cosmetic products

  • Learn to evaluate market trends and customer needs for product development

  • Gain insights into sustainable practices and international manufacturing regulations

  • Understand performance and stability testing for cosmetics

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

10 quizzes, 6 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module will delve into customer needs and idea generation, exploring consumer psychology, data collection methods, and innovative idea-generation techniques. Feasibility studies and conceptualization play an important role in developing a new product, and we will evaluate product design principles, idea viability, and proof of concept. The module concludes with prototype development and refinement, emphasizing collaboration, prototype creation steps, and adjustments based on feedback.

What's included

12 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will embark on the exciting journey of cosmetic product development. Starting with design and material selection for packaging, we'll explore packaging functional design principles, the importance of evaluating costs and benefits, and delve into sustainability practices. Moving on to the manufacturing process, we'll uncover the steps involved in manufacturing cosmetics, learn more about different types of raw material suppliers and how to engage with them, look at the process of scaling production from laboratory batch through to a manufacturing run and explore good manufacturing practices (GMP). Lastly, we'll cover safety standards, legal insights, international regulations, and labeling compliance, and address how to tackle compliance issues effectively.

What's included

11 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module will explore the essential aspects of performance evaluation in cosmetic product development. Beginning with stability testing, we'll clarify various types of product testing, and delve into techniques for performance evaluation, focusing on diverse cosmetic products' evaluation methodologies. Building on this, we'll discuss adjusting based on performance evaluation, demonstrating the process of modifying products based on compiled data. To ensure consistent product quality, we'll outline the necessary steps for maintaining quality control. Additionally, we'll cover ethical testing to ensure products align with legal and ethical standards. Shifting our focus to product launch, we'll explore preparation steps, roll-out strategies, and supply chain management for risk reduction and efficiency, followed by post-launch evaluation techniques and consumer feedback analysis for continuous improvement.

What's included

8 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, we explore the diverse aspects involved in developing cosmetic products. We'll assess the formula's alignment with current market needs by reviewing trends and gauging its success accordingly. You'll discover why when looking for methods to maximize and differentiate, the assessment of novel materials is essential. To make your formulas environmentally friendly, we will also examine several methods for ensuring formula optimization, comprehend the fine line that separates quality from cost, assess different formula designs, and investigate sustainable applications.

What's included

7 videos2 readings2 quizzes3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson
4 Courses1,443 learners

Olay

